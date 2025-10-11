Joe Biden receiving radiation therapy for prostate cancer
- President Joe Biden, 82, has commenced a new phase of treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer, which was diagnosed in May.
- He is currently receiving radiation therapy and hormone treatment, with the radiation course anticipated to span five weeks.
- The cancer was identified as stage 4, metastasized, and given a Gleason score of nine, though initially considered manageable with hormone therapy.
- His diagnosis followed the discovery of a prostate nodule after he reported urinary symptoms, with oncologists suggesting the cancer may have been undiagnosed for years.
- This latest health development follows recent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions from his forehead, and the Biden family has a history of cancer, including his son Beau's death from a brain tumour.