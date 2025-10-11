Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Joe Biden receiving radiation therapy for prostate cancer

Joe Biden reveals he's started cancer treatment in first update since diagnosis
  • President Joe Biden, 82, has commenced a new phase of treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer, which was diagnosed in May.
  • He is currently receiving radiation therapy and hormone treatment, with the radiation course anticipated to span five weeks.
  • The cancer was identified as stage 4, metastasized, and given a Gleason score of nine, though initially considered manageable with hormone therapy.
  • His diagnosis followed the discovery of a prostate nodule after he reported urinary symptoms, with oncologists suggesting the cancer may have been undiagnosed for years.
  • This latest health development follows recent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions from his forehead, and the Biden family has a history of cancer, including his son Beau's death from a brain tumour.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in