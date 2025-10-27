Joe Biden urges public to ‘get back up’ amid difficult times
- Former President Joe Biden characterised the current era as "dark days", citing attacks on free speech and tests of executive power.
- Speaking in Boston after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award, Biden urged Americans to maintain optimism and engagement despite these challenges.
- He highlighted America's role as a beacon of powerful ideas, stressing the necessity of limited presidential power, a functional Congress, and an independent judiciary.
- Biden praised individuals and groups, including federal employees and Republican officials, for resisting the current administration's actions.
- The speech marked Biden's first public appearance since undergoing radiation therapy for aggressive prostate cancer, following his departure from office after one term.