French politician spiked MP’s drink with aim of sexually assaulting her
- A former French senator, Joel Guerriau, has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of drugging a female MP with the intent to sexually assault her.
- Guerriau must serve 18 months of the term behind bars and was ordered to pay Sandrine Josso €5,000 (£4,350) in damages for emotional distress.
- The incident took place in November 2023 at Guerriau's Paris flat, where he admitted to spiking Ms Josso's drink with MDMA.
- Ms Josso, a member of the French National Assembly, became unwell and a toxicology report revealed she had three times the recreational dose of MDMA in her body.
- Guerriau claimed it was an accident and that he had no intention of assaulting her, stating he was suffering from depression at the time, and his lawyers are appealing the verdict.