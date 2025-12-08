Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joey Barton sentenced for sending grossly offensive social media posts

Commentator Eni Aluko says Joey Barton's insults left her 'scared to leave house'
  • Former footballer Joey Barton has been handed a six-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months, for sending six grossly offensive social media posts.
  • Barton was convicted of six counts of sending grossly offensive electronic communications with intent to cause distress or anxiety.
  • The posts targeted broadcaster Jeremy Vine and TV football pundits Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko, with a jury ruling he had 'crossed the line between free speech and a crime'.
  • Convictions included superimposing Ward and Aluko's faces onto a photograph of serial murderers Fred and Rose West, and a post about Aluko regarding 'DEI' and 'affirmative action'.
  • Barton was also found guilty of multiple posts referring to Jeremy Vine as a 'bike nonce' and making false accusations linking him to Epstein Island.
