Joey Barton guilty of posting ‘grossly offensive’ messages on X
- Former footballer Joey Barton has been convicted of sending grossly offensive social media posts.
- The posts targeted broadcaster Jeremy Vine and TV football pundits Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko.
- A jury at Liverpool Crown Court found Barton, 43, had "crossed the line between free speech and a crime" with six posts on X (formerly Twitter).
- He was cleared of six other counts of sending grossly offensive electronic communications with intent to cause distress or anxiety.
- The offensive communications were made between January and March 2024.