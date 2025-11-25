Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man fined after taking bags from breastfeeding mother at major UK airport

John Brooks stole bags from the mother at Gatwick Airport
John Brooks stole bags from the mother at Gatwick Airport (Simon Calder )
  • John Brooks, 52, was fined after admitting to stealing luggage from a mother at Gatwick Airport on 30 October 2025.
  • The theft occurred when the mother left her pram and luggage outside a baby care room while breastfeeding her daughter.
  • Brooks also pleaded guilty to causing £88.30 worth of criminal damage by breaking a security barrier with his head during his escape with the stolen items.
  • The prosecution described the incident as an 'opportunistic crime,' and the stolen luggage was subsequently recovered and returned.
  • Brooks was ordered to pay a fine of £388.30, £300 in compensation to the victim, and £88.30 for the damaged barrier, with the victim reporting feeling 'insecure' in public following the incident.
