Defence Secretary admits underpaying council tax

John Healey Reveals Starmer Has Told Cabinet To 'Step It Up A Gear'
  • Defence Secretary John Healey admitted underpaying approximately £1,500 in council tax on his London home.
  • The underpayment resulted from an "administrative error" by Westminster City Council, which failed to correctly apply a second home council tax surcharge introduced in April.
  • Mr Healey had fulfilled his obligations by declaring the property as a second home when his tenancy commenced.
  • Westminster City Council has acknowledged its oversight, apologised for issuing an incorrect tax notice, and accepted responsibility for the error.
  • The full amount of council tax owed, including the surcharge, has now been paid by Mr Healey.
