Major retailer to give shop staff a £1,600 pay boost

Shop staff at both Waitrose and John Lewis will receive pay rises in April
Shop staff at both Waitrose and John Lewis will receive pay rises in April (Getty/iStock)
  • John Lewis Partnership has announced a 6.9 per cent pay increase for its shop staff at John Lewis and Waitrose.
  • The pay rise, effective from 1 April, represents a significant £108 million investment in its employees.
  • Minimum hourly rates for shop floor staff will increase to £13.25 nationwide and £14.80 within the M25.
  • This increase outstrips the national minimum wage rise and will result in an annual rise of approximately £1,600 for a typical full-time employee.
  • The announcement comes ahead of the group's annual results, where a decision on staff bonuses is expected after no bonus was paid for the past three years.
