Man who died after erecting Union flag had earlier consumed alcohol at football match

Paul John Lumber died on 6 December
Paul John Lumber died on 6 December (GoFundMe)
  • Paul John Lumber, a 61-year-old painter and decorator, died after falling from a ladder in Bristol last November.
  • He was tying a Union flag to a lamppost near his home on Duckmoor Road on the evening of 22 November when the incident occurred.
  • Neighbours discovered Mr Lumber on the ground with a head injury after hearing a loud bang, and paramedics were called.
  • An inquest heard that Mr Lumber had attended a Bristol City football match and consumed alcohol before going out to erect flags.
  • He suffered extensive head injuries and underwent surgery but died on 6 December, with the coroner ruling his death as accidental.
