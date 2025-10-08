Johnson & Johnson told to pay nearly $1bn after woman’s death from cancer
- A Los Angeles jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $966 million to the family of Mae Moore, who died from a rare form of cancer known as mesothelioma.
- Moore's family contended that Johnson & Johnson's talc-based baby powder contained asbestos fibres, leading to her cancer.
- The verdict includes $950 million in punitive damages, which Johnson & Johnson plans to appeal, describing it as "egregious and unconstitutional."
- Johnson & Johnson maintains its products are safe and do not cause cancer, having stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the US in 2020.
- The company faces over 67,000 lawsuits regarding its talc products and cancer, with this verdict being among the largest in mesothelioma cases.