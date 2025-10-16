Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Johnson & Johnson faces UK lawsuit over cancer claims

Thousands of individuals in the UK are pursuing legal action against Johnson & Johnson
  • Thousands of individuals in the UK are pursuing legal action against Johnson & Johnson, alleging its talcum powder caused ovarian cancer or mesothelioma.
  • Up to 3,000 claimants are seeking damages at the High Court in London, asserting they or a family member developed illnesses from using Johnson’s Baby Powder.
  • Lawyers for the claimants allege Johnson & Johnson "concealed" the risk of asbestos contamination in its talc for decades.
  • Michael Rawlinson KC, for the group of people bringing the claim, claimed in court documents that J&J suppressed information, lobbied regulators, and sponsored studies to downplay health dangers, acting in bad faith to protect its product and profits.
  • Kenvue, a former J&J subsidiary, maintains that the talc used in Johnson’s Baby Powder was compliant with regulations, did not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer.
