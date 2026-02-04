Summer camp leader Jon Ruben drugged his wife so he could sexually assault children
- Former vet Jon Ruben admitted drugging his wife with Temazepam to prevent her from waking while he sexually assaulted children.
- Ruben, 76, previously pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two boys and child cruelty towards six other victims at a summer camp in Stathern, Leicestershire.
- He confessed to administering the noxious substance to Susan Ruben between 26 and 29 July last year.
- The defendant, who ran a holiday camp for 27 years, used tranquilliser-laced sweets to facilitate the abuse of children.
- Ruben is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for these offences, which also include making indecent images of children and drugs charges.
