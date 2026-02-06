Summer camp sex offender jailed for drugging and abusing children
- Jon Ruben, a 76-year-old summer camp leader, has been jailed for 23 years and 10 months for sexually abusing young boys after sedating them with tranquiliser-laced sweets in Stathern.
- He pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two boys, child cruelty towards six others, administering a noxious substance to his wife, making indecent images of children, and drug charges.
- His wife, Susan Ruben, described him in court as a “sadistic, monstrous paedophile” and revealed she has begun divorce proceedings.
- Ruben's actions were premeditated, involving the use of his veterinary knowledge to research and administer sedatives, which he believed to be Temazepam but was liquid Xanax.
- The court heard that Ruben had run holiday camps for disadvantaged children for decades, and his arrest followed eight children and an adult falling ill at the camp last July.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks