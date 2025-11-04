Jon Stewart unleashes fresh attack on Trump’s parties amid shut down
- Jon Stewart criticised Donald Trump on The Daily Show for hosting a lavish Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago during a government shutdown.
- Stewart highlighted Trump's perceived indifference as millions of Americans faced the expiration of SNAP benefits, contrasting it with the party's decadence.
- He ridiculed Trump officials' claims of the president's dedication to the public, citing the party and Trump's redecoration of the White House's Lincoln Bathroom.
- Stewart also pointed out the hypocrisy of officials suddenly deferring to “the courts” on SNAP guidance after years of Trump disparaging judges.
- Other public figures, including John Oliver, Gavin Newsom, and Chris Murphy, echoed Stewart's outrage, while a White House spokesperson dismissed the criticism as Democrats being “full of it”.