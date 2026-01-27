Jon Stewart calls out Trump admin’s ‘brazen’ lies over Alex Pretti’s death
- Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis after being pinned down while filming them, despite legally carrying a concealed firearm.
- Trump and his administration figures, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, blamed Pretti's death on him carrying a gun, suggesting he was a potential 'assassin' or not peaceful.
- This position has drawn criticism for its apparent hypocrisy from commentators like CNN's Andrew Cooper and Jon Stewart, given Trump's usual strong defence of the Second Amendment.
- Critics highlighted the inconsistency with how Trump and his allies previously defended gun owners at protests, such as Kyle Rittenhouse or those at the Michigan state capitol and Jan. 6.
- Jon Stewart further criticized the administration for its “brazen lies” and denial of witnessed reality, implying Pretti's true threat was his ability to document events.