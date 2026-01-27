Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jon Stewart calls out Trump admin’s ‘brazen’ lies over Alex Pretti’s death

Jon Stewart accuses Trump administration of lying 'Imagine how they lie when there's no evidence to contradict them'
  • Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis after being pinned down while filming them, despite legally carrying a concealed firearm.
  • Trump and his administration figures, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, blamed Pretti's death on him carrying a gun, suggesting he was a potential 'assassin' or not peaceful.
  • This position has drawn criticism for its apparent hypocrisy from commentators like CNN's Andrew Cooper and Jon Stewart, given Trump's usual strong defence of the Second Amendment.
  • Critics highlighted the inconsistency with how Trump and his allies previously defended gun owners at protests, such as Kyle Rittenhouse or those at the Michigan state capitol and Jan. 6.
  • Jon Stewart further criticized the administration for its “brazen lies” and denial of witnessed reality, implying Pretti's true threat was his ability to document events.
