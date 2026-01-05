Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Fake admiral’ posed as a war hero at Remembrance Sunday service

Jonathan Carley attended a wreath-laying service wearing uniform bearing the mark of His Majesty’s Forces without permission
Jonathan Carley attended a wreath-laying service wearing uniform bearing the mark of His Majesty’s Forces without permission (PA)
  • Jonathan Carley pleaded guilty to impersonating a high-ranking naval officer at a Remembrance Sunday event in Llandudno, North Wales.
  • Carley, 64, attended a wreath-laying service on 9 November wearing a uniform with admiral rings and medals he had purchased online.
  • Concerns were raised by other attendees and Llandudno Town Council, as no senior naval officer was expected at the ceremony.
  • He was arrested on 14 November after his image circulated online, telling police he had been expecting them and sought a sense of "belonging and affirmation".
  • Carley was fined £500, ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs, and a £200 surcharge by Llandudno Magistrates’ Court.
