New evidence collected in JonBenét Ramsey’s unsolved murder
- The unsolved murder of six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado, remains a “top priority” for police nearly three decades after her death.
- Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn confirmed his department is committed to “leave no stone unturned,” with detectives conducting new interviews and retesting evidence.
- Police are in possession of unknown DNA found under Ramsey's fingernails and in her underwear, with evolving technology offering new leads in the investigation.
- The child beauty queen was found murdered in her basement on December 26, 1996, with a fractured skull, a string around her neck and signs of sexual assault, following a ransom note.
- While a former teacher was arrested and confessed in 2006, but later cleared by DNA, JonBenét's parents and brother were also cleared as suspects in 2008 through DNA analysis.