Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man who threw boy, 6, from balcony found guilty of attacking two nurses

Jonty Bravery
Jonty Bravery (Metropolitan Police)
  • Jonty Bravery, previously jailed for throwing a six-year-old boy from the Tate Modern, has been found guilty of assaulting two nurses.
  • The 24-year-old attacked nurses Linda McKinlay and Kate Mastalerz at high-security Broadmoor Hospital in September 2024.
  • Bravery kicked one nurse in the thigh and clawed at the face of another, causing her to bleed, during an incident where he attempted to self-harm.
  • Body-worn camera footage presented in court showed the struggle as staff intervened to assist the nurses.
  • Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring found Bravery guilty of both charges and adjourned sentencing until 8 January, requesting an update on his mental health.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in