Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pilot’s stunning confession after trying to disable plane engines mid-flight

FILE - Joseph David Emerson, back, appears in Multnomah County Circuit Court for an indictment hearing in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 7, 2023
FILE - Joseph David Emerson, back, appears in Multnomah County Circuit Court for an indictment hearing in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 7, 2023 (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)
  • Joseph Emerson, a former Alaska Airlines pilot, is set to be sentenced Monday after attempting to disable a passenger plane's engines while off-duty in the cockpit in October 2023.
  • Emerson pleaded guilty or no-contest to federal and state charges, including interfering with a flight crew and 83 counts of endangering another person, one for each person who was onboard the aircraft.
  • The incident occurred on a Horizon Air flight from Everett to San Francisco, which was safely diverted to Portland after crew members subdued Emerson, who told police he was despondent over a friend’s recent death and hadn’t slept in 40 hours.
  • He said he had taken psychedelic mushrooms days earlier, and believed he was dreaming, attempting to wake himself up by activating the fire suppression system.
  • Federal prosecutors were seeking a one-year prison sentence, while Emerson's legal team advocated for probation, following a state court sentence of 50 days jail (time served), five years probation, community service, and restitution.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in