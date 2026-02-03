Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is Josh D’Amaro? Disney tourism chief named as new CEO

Disney CEO Bob Iger to step down immediately
  • Disney has appointed Josh D’Amaro as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Bob Iger.
  • The appointment is effective from 18 March, making D'Amaro the ninth CEO in the company's 102-year history.
  • D’Amaro previously served as Chairman of Disney Experiences.
  • In his former role, he oversaw a significant $60 billion investment to enhance Disney’s tourism offerings, including theme parks, cruise ships, and resorts.
  • His selection followed a highly publicised hiring process, where he competed with Disney Co-chairman of Entertainment Dana Walden for the top position.
