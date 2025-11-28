Knicks star robbed of $185,000 worth of watches at hotel
- NBA star Josh Hart had nearly $200,000 worth of watches and jewelry stolen from a luxury hotel in New York earlier this year.
- The New York Knicks shooting guard left a duffel bag containing the expensive items at The Dominick Hotel in SoHo, Manhattan, on September 5.
- Hart returned an hour later to discover his watch case, containing three watches and one bracelet valued at $185,000, was missing.
- He reported the theft three days later, on September 8.
- As of Thursday, no arrests had been made, and police were unable to provide a description of a suspect.