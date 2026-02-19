Fury as US deports sick 2-month-old baby who was rushed to hospital
- ICE has sparked outrage after deporting a two-month-old boy suffering from bronchitis to Mexico shortly after he was discharged from a Texas hospital.
- Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro said Juan Nicolas was rushed to the hospital Monday night from Dilley Immigration Processing Center, where he was detained with his mother and young sister.
- He was “unresponsive” while hospitalized but was discharged hours after he arrived. Castro said the family was deported and "abandoned" in Mexico Tuesday night with only $190 they saved in a commissary account in ICE detention.
- Juan’s mother told Univision that her son was “choking on his own vomit” in the hospital before they were deported, adding, “Even the officer was scared because he said: ‘He doesn't move.’”
- Homeland Security maintained that Juan was "medically cleared for removal," with a spokesperson stating, “Pediatricians gave the parents a nasal saline spray with a nasal bulb syringe to continue care upon their removal.”
