Opera singer fatally stabbed at home, son arrested for homicide
- Renowned opera singer Jubilant Sykes, 71, was found stabbed to death at his home in Santa Monica, California, on Monday night.
- His 31-year-old son, Micah Sykes, was arrested at the property and taken into custody without incident on suspicion of homicide.
- Police responded to a 911 call regarding an “assault in progress” and found the singer critically injured, pronouncing him dead at the scene.
- Micah has been booked for homicide with bail set at $2 million, and forensic specialists are processing a weapon found at the home.
- While authorities have not disclosed a motive, neighbors and investigators have suggested that Micah allegedly struggled with mental health issues.