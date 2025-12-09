Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus had no choice but to share her cancer diagnosis

Full House star Dave Coulier reveals new cancer diagnosis months after last round of chemo
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus reflected on why she publicly shared her stage II breast cancer diagnosis in 2017, despite her private nature.
  • She explained that she was compelled to disclose her illness because production of her show, Veep, had to be halted, impacting 250 crew members.
  • Despite her initial reluctance, Louis-Dreyfus found comfort and a positive outcome in being able to help others who sought advice during their own cancer journeys.
  • The actor underwent chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, and breast reconstruction following her diagnosis, announcing she was cancer-free in October 2018.
  • She previously recounted her initial reaction to the diagnosis, laughing in disbelief the morning after winning an Emmy, and highlighted the crucial support from her family.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in