Woman guilty of harassing McCann family after she claimed to be missing Maddie
- Julia Wandelt, 24, has been found guilty of harassing Kate and Gerry McCann.
- Wandelt repeatedly contacted the McCanns, including turning up at their home and sending numerous messages, demanding a DNA test.
- She claimed to be Madeleine McCann, citing memories induced by hypnosis sessions, which included being abducted and living with the McCanns as a child.
- During the trial, it was revealed Wandelt called and messaged Mrs McCann over 60 times in a single day last year.
- A jury at Leicester Crown Court delivered a guilty verdict for harassment but found her not guilty of stalking; her co-defendant, Karen Spragg, was acquitted of all charges.