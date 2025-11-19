Plot to assassinate Brussels’ chief prosecutor foiled as eight people are arrested
- Eight people have been arrested in Belgium in connection with a suspected plot to assassinate Brussels chief prosecutor Julien Moinil.
- The arrests followed a four-month investigation, initiated after intelligence about the plot was received in July 2025.
- The suspects are believed to be linked to organised drug trafficking and potentially the Albanian criminal mafia.
- Raids were conducted on 18 premises in Leuven as part of the operation leading to the arrests.
- The incident underscores the significant problem of drug-related violence in Brussels, with Belgium being a hub for dangerous criminal networks and cocaine imports.