Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Most jury trials set to be scrapped in Lammy’s court overhaul

Justice Secretary David Lammy
Justice Secretary David Lammy (PA Wire)
  • Justice Secretary David Lammy has reportedly proposed a significant overhaul of the UK’s court system, suggesting jury trials could be limited to serious offences such as rape, murder, and manslaughter.
  • Under the reported proposals, less severe offences would instead be decided by a judge, with Mr Lammy asserting there is "no right" to jury trials in the UK.
  • This potential change follows the Government's delayed response to recommendations from Sir Brian Leveson's review on reforming the court system and addressing the record-high Crown Court backlog.
  • A Ministry of Justice spokesperson confirmed no final decision has been taken, acknowledging a "crisis in the courts" with 78,000 cases in the backlog requiring "bold action".
  • The proposals face opposition from legal professionals, including the Bar Council, who argue there is no need to curtail the right to a trial by jury, despite Sir Brian Leveson's review suggesting reform for efficiency.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in