Why Just Stop Oil activists who sprayed Stonehenge have been cleared of criminal damage
- Three Just Stop Oil activists were found not guilty of criminal damage and causing a public nuisance after spraying Stonehenge with orange powder.
- Niamh Lynch, Rajan Naidu, and Luke Watson were accused of using colour blasters filled with cornflour, talc, and orange dye on the ancient monument on 19 June 2024.
- The defendants cited human rights law, specifically Articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights, in their defence, arguing it was a peaceful protest with no lasting damage.
- Prosecutors had alleged the protest was 'blatant and clear vandalism' and 'carefully planned', occurring the day before the summer solstice gathering.
- The jury at Salisbury Crown Court deliberated for six hours before finding the activists not guilty, following the judge's direction to consider the balance of rights.