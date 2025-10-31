Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Just Stop Oil activists who sprayed Stonehenge have been cleared of criminal damage

Prosecutors release videos played in trial of Just Stop Oil activists accused of damaging Stonehenge
  • Three Just Stop Oil activists were found not guilty of criminal damage and causing a public nuisance after spraying Stonehenge with orange powder.
  • Niamh Lynch, Rajan Naidu, and Luke Watson were accused of using colour blasters filled with cornflour, talc, and orange dye on the ancient monument on 19 June 2024.
  • The defendants cited human rights law, specifically Articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights, in their defence, arguing it was a peaceful protest with no lasting damage.
  • Prosecutors had alleged the protest was 'blatant and clear vandalism' and 'carefully planned', occurring the day before the summer solstice gathering.
  • The jury at Salisbury Crown Court deliberated for six hours before finding the activists not guilty, following the judge's direction to consider the balance of rights.
