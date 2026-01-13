Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Health care giant agrees to pay $46m to customers in privacy settlement

Up to 13 million customers in nine states could be eligible for payment
Up to 13 million customers in nine states could be eligible for payment (Getty/iStock)
  • Kaiser Permanente members could be in for a payment over alleged privacy data breaches on Kaiser websites and mobile apps.
  • Kaiser has agreed to pay $46 million to settle multiple lawsuits that were consolidated into a class-action suit in December 2024.
  • The health care giant was sued over claims its websites and apps used tracking codes that transmitted confidential health information without consent.
  • Kaiser denies any wrongdoing and said it has not identified any members' private information being misused or at risk but agreed to the settlement to end litigation.
  • Settlement notices are going out to 13 million members in California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia, and claims must be submitted by March 12, according to the settlement website.

