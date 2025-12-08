Witty response of latest female reporter attacked by Trump
- Donald Trump publicly criticised CNN's chief White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, calling her “stupid and nasty” on his Truth Social platform.
- Trump's remarks were reportedly in response to Collins's question about the increased cost of a new ballroom, though Collins clarified her actual question concerned Venezuela.
- This incident is the latest in a series of attacks by Trump on female journalists who pose challenging questions.
- Other female reporters, including Catherine Lucey, Mary Bruce, and Katie Rogers, have also been subjected to personal insults from Trump.
- While a White House spokesperson attributed Trump's comments to his non-politically correct style, his estranged niece, Mary Trump, suggested he might be “rattled.”