Gas explosion tears through building in Pakistan killing at least 16 people
- At least 16 people died and several others were injured after a powerful gas explosion caused part of a residential building to collapse in Pakistan's port city of Karachi.
- The blast occurred on Thursday as residents were preparing a pre-dawn meal on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with women and children among the fatalities.
- The death toll initially stood at 13 but rose to 16 after more bodies were recovered from the rubble.
- Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow and condolences, urging authorities to ensure the best treatment for the injured and to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.
- President Zardari also called for the enforcement of building codes and checks on gas cylinder safety to prevent similar future incidents, highlighting common issues with gas supply in the region.
