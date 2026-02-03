Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Karoline Leavitt calls Bad Bunny’s ICE message at Grammys ‘very ironic’

Bad Bunny takes swipe at ICE during Grammy win speech
  • White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took aim at Bad Bunny Tuesday over his anti-ICE statement at the Grammys.
  • Bad Bunny, the first artist in the 67-year history of the Grammys to win its highest award for an album performed entirely in Spanish, dedicated the prize to “all the people who had to leave their homeland to follow their dreams.”
  • He said earlier in the night: “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out. ... The only thing that's more powerful than hate is love. So please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family and there’s a way to do it, with love, and don’t forget that.”
  • Leavitt lashed out at Bad Bunny, claiming celebrities don't face the same dangers as other Americans.
  • “It’s very ironic and frankly sad to see celebrities who live in gated communities with private security, millions of dollars to protect themselves, trying to demonize, again, law enforcement,” she said.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in