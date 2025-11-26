White House press secretary’s relative arrested by ICE
- Bruna Caroline Ferreira, a relative of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
- Ferreira, mother of Leavitt's brother's son, was arrested in Revere, Massachusetts, accused of overstaying a tourist visa since 1999 and battery, and is now held in Louisiana.
- Her sibling launched a GoFundMe campaign for legal fees, stating Ferreira came to the US as a child and maintained DACA status, highlighting her 11-year-old son's distress.
- Karoline Leavitt, a staunch defender of Donald Trump's immigration record, has not publicly commented on her relative's arrest.
- The detention occurs amidst a reported decline in public approval for Donald Trump's hardline immigration crackdown.