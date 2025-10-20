Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Karoline Leavitt defends her ‘your mom’ text response to reporter’s question

Karoline Leavitt scolds reporter over 'despicable' Jared Kushner question
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt publicly justified her response of 'your mom' to a reporter's question by sharing a screenshot of their text exchange and labelling him a 'left-wing hack'.
  • The exchange began when HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte questioned Donald Trump's decision to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary, referencing the 1994 Budapest Memorandum concerning Ukraine's nuclear disarmament.
  • Leavitt's initial reply to Dáte's detailed query was “Your mom did,” followed by a lengthy text accusing him of being a “far left hack” whom nobody takes seriously.
  • Leavitt posted the screenshot on X, claiming Dáte was “not a journalist interested in the facts” and that he “constantly bombards” her phone with “Democrat talking points.”
  • Dáte, a reporter with three decades of experience, responded to Leavitt's public post by asking if she could now answer his original question, highlighting the unresolved nature of the inquiry.
