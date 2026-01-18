Trump admin threatens another news agency – we’ll ‘sue your a** off’
- Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, reportedly threatened CBS News with a lawsuit if it edited an interview with Donald Trump.
- The warning was issued to CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil in Michigan after Trump finished taping a 13-minute interview.
- Leavitt stated that Trump would “sue your ass off” if the interview was not aired in full, though some CBS employees initially thought she was joking.
- CBS News confirmed it had already planned to air the interview unedited and in its entirety, a decision made independently.
- This incident follows a previous lawsuit by Trump against CBS over the editing of a '60 Minutes' interview, which resulted in a $16 million settlement.