Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Karoline Leavitt slams Vanity Fair article – ‘bias of omission was clearly present’

Karoline Leavitt hits out at 'disingenuous' Vanity Fair
  • Karoline Leavitt criticised a "disingenuous" Vanity Fair article after Susie Wiles accused the publication of changing the context of her words.
  • In an exclusive interview, Susie Wiles, Chief of Staff, reportedly described Donald Trump as having an "alcoholic's personality" and Vice President JD Vance as a "conspiracy theorist for a decade."
  • Wiles subsequently labelled the article a "hit piece," claiming it disregarded "significant context" to create a "chaotic and negative narrative" about the Trump administration.
  • Responding to the piece, White House press secretary Ms Leavitt stated that "bias of omission was clearly present" and criticised the media for often "leaving out important context."
  • Ms Leavitt was among several prominent Trump administration figures featured in close-up photos on Vanity Fair’s Instagram.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in