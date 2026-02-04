Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kash Patel doubles down on White House handling Epstein files correctly

Kash Patel says White House followed the law in releasing Epstein files - despite blowing deadline by a month
  • The Department of Justice missed a court-ordered deadline of Dec. 19 to release all documents related to financier Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
  • Kash Patel stated that the administration released everything it "legally and lawfully could," despite the delay, following the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
  • Over 3.5 million pages, videos, and images were eventually released by the DOJ on Jan. 30, more than two months after the initial deadline.
  • The release faced criticism for poor handling, including the brief publication of un-redacted explicit photographs, some potentially showing young women, which the DOJ later removed, citing technical or human error.
  • Despite the significant release, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche acknowledged that almost three million files are still missing, but affirmed the DOJ's obligations under the Act would be completed.
