Kash Patel doubles down on White House handling Epstein files correctly
- The Department of Justice missed a court-ordered deadline of Dec. 19 to release all documents related to financier Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
- Kash Patel stated that the administration released everything it "legally and lawfully could," despite the delay, following the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
- Over 3.5 million pages, videos, and images were eventually released by the DOJ on Jan. 30, more than two months after the initial deadline.
- The release faced criticism for poor handling, including the brief publication of un-redacted explicit photographs, some potentially showing young women, which the DOJ later removed, citing technical or human error.
- Despite the significant release, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche acknowledged that almost three million files are still missing, but affirmed the DOJ's obligations under the Act would be completed.
