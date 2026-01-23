Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kash Patel ‘prioritised jet skiing over FBI meetings’, new report claims

  • FBI director Kash Patel reportedly preferred attending social events, such as Premier League football matches and jet skiing, over official meetings with international intelligence allies.
  • A senior FBI executive told The New York Times that Patel expressed disinterest in office-based meetings during a secret Five Eyes Conference in May.
  • The executive claimed Patel's staff conveyed his desire for social activities instead of engaging with directors from agencies like the UK's MI5.
  • The White House and the FBI have dismissed these claims as 'fake narratives,' 'speculation from anonymous sources,' and 'falsehoods'.
  • The New York Times article also alleged that Patel prioritised planning social media posts over coordinating crisis response following the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.
