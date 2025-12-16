Kash Patel faces scrutiny for discussing ‘love story’ on MAGA podcast
- FBI Director Kash Patel faced widespread criticism and mockery for appearing on Katie Miller's podcast with his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, while the FBI was actively conducting a manhunt for the Brown University shooting suspect.
- The podcast, which focused on Patel and Wilkins' “love story,” was released amidst an ongoing search for the suspect, leading to accusations of poor optics and misplaced priorities.
- Katie Miller, wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, attempted to mitigate the backlash by clarifying that the interview was recorded before the shooting, a move that further fueled ridicule.
- Patel has previously been scrutinized for his use of a private jet and FBI resources for personal travel to visit Wilkins.
- Critics from across the political spectrum highlighted the perceived lack of seriousness and “rudderless” leadership within the FBI, especially given the critical timing of the podcast's release.