Kate pens an essay on the problem with smartphones
- The Princess of Wales has warned of an "epidemic of disconnection" stemming from an overload of smartphones and computer screens.
- In an essay co-authored with Harvard Professor Robert Waldinger, she argues that smartphones disrupt family life, causing mental absence and fragmenting focus.
- Catherine states that checking phones during conversations or family dinners withdraws the "basic form of love that human connection requires".
- She urges parents to prioritise conscious effort in being present, protecting "sacred spaces" for genuine connection, and modelling appropriate behaviour for their children.
- The essay, published on the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood website, precedes her visit to an early years centre, and follows Prince William's recent comment that their children are not allowed smartphones.