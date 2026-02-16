Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-lover shoots Ukrainian refugee and her boyfriend dead in their bed, police say

  • A Ukrainian refugee, Kateryna Tovmash, 21, and her military boyfriend, Matthew Wade, 28, were shot dead in a double homicide at Tovmash's North Carolina home on Saturday morning.
  • The alleged perpetrator, Caleb Hayden Fosnaugh, 25, Tovmash's former lover, reportedly drove from Ohio, broke into the home, and shot the couple while they were asleep.
  • Fosnaugh fled the scene in a white Ford Mustang but was later apprehended in Ohio following an interstate law enforcement effort.
  • He has been charged with breaking and entering and two counts of murder, with his extradition to North Carolina pending.
  • This incident is the second violent killing of a Ukrainian refugee in North Carolina in six months, following the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska last August.
