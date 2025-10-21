Tory MP calls for legally settled migrants to ‘go home’
- Tory MP Katie Lam has drawn cross-party condemnation for suggesting that a significant number of legally settled migrants in Britain should "go home" to foster a "culturally coherent" society.
- Her comments, published in The Sunday Times, were labelled "deeply concerning and unpatriotic" by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who called on Kemi Badenoch to clarify the Conservative Party's position.
- Labour MPs Richard Quigley and Rachael Maskell criticised Ms Lam, saying that her remarks demonstrate the decline of the Tory party and threaten those legally contributing to the UK.
- Green Party leader Zack Polanski noted the similarity between Lam's proposals and Nigel Farage's policies, which advocate for the removal of indefinite leave to remain (ILR).
- Opponents questioned the meaning of "culturally coherent" and argued against altering the rules for people who have legally established their lives in the UK.