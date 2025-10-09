Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Katie Porter goes viral for threatening to walk out of CBS interview

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter threatens to walk out of interview
  • Newly-released footage shows California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter threatening to end a CBS News interview after being questioned about winning over voters who supported Donald Trump.
  • During the interview, Porter became flustered when asked how she would secure the votes of the 40 percent of Californians who backed Donald Trump, arguing she did not need them.
  • The reporter, Julie Watts, insisted she had posed similar questions to other candidates, leading Porter to call the interview “unnecessarily argumentative” and attempt to remove her microphone.
  • The clip quickly went viral, prompting reactions from media pundits like Mehdi Hasan, who criticized politicians expecting “pleasant positive conversations,” and Megyn Kelly, who found it entertaining.
  • Porter, who previously lost a Senate bid, is currently leading in polls for the California gubernatorial race, aiming to become the state's first female governor.
