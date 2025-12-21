Sky News presenter’s stunned reaction as journalist swears during on air report
- Sky News journalist Katie Spencer swore live on air during Saturday's Breakfast show.
- Spencer, an arts and entertainment correspondent, was reporting on David Walliams being dropped by his publisher.
- She stumbled over her words and exclaimed, "Oh f*** it, I’d better start again. Sorry, do not ever air me saying the F word."
- The incident occurred during the early-morning broadcast on 20 December 2025.
- Presenter Kamali Melbourne immediately apologised to viewers for any bad language heard.