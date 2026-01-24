Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Starmer’s warning over Andy Burnham as deadline looms

Starmer tells Trump he 'will not yield' on Greenland under threat of tariffs
  • Sir Keir Starmer has been warned against intervening to prevent Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from standing as an MP in an upcoming by-election.
  • Mr Burnham has until 5pm on Saturday to seek permission to be the Labour candidate for the Gorton and Denton seat, which became vacant after Andrew Gwynne's resignation.
  • Labour Party deputy leader Lucy Powell stated that the decision on Mr Burnham's candidacy should be left to him and local party members.
  • Other Labour MPs have also cautioned against interference, fearing Mr Burnham could be blocked due to concerns he might challenge Sir Keir's leadership if he returned to Westminster.
  • Ms Powell highlighted Mr Burnham's significant popularity in Greater Manchester, reinforcing the argument for local member selection.
