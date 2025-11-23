Keir Starmer backs friend Angela Rayner to return to cabinet
- Sir Keir Starmer stated his wish for Angela Rayner to return to his cabinet, confirming they maintain regular contact.
- Ms Rayner resigned from her senior government positions in September due to an issue concerning stamp duty on a house in Hove.
- Sir Keir praised Ms Rayner as an outstanding example of social mobility, having risen from a difficult childhood to deputy prime minister.
- The Labour leader emphasised that women in public roles, such as Chancellor Rachel Reeves, face considerably more abuse and criticism than men.
- Rachel Reeves has previously spoken out against "mansplaining" and sexism, suggesting these factors contribute to the scrutiny she receives as Chancellor.