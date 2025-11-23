Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Keir Starmer backs friend Angela Rayner to return to cabinet

Sir Keir and Ms Rayner led Labour into the 2024 general election
Sir Keir and Ms Rayner led Labour into the 2024 general election (Getty)
  • Sir Keir Starmer stated his wish for Angela Rayner to return to his cabinet, confirming they maintain regular contact.
  • Ms Rayner resigned from her senior government positions in September due to an issue concerning stamp duty on a house in Hove.
  • Sir Keir praised Ms Rayner as an outstanding example of social mobility, having risen from a difficult childhood to deputy prime minister.
  • The Labour leader emphasised that women in public roles, such as Chancellor Rachel Reeves, face considerably more abuse and criticism than men.
  • Rachel Reeves has previously spoken out against "mansplaining" and sexism, suggesting these factors contribute to the scrutiny she receives as Chancellor.
