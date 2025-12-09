Keir Starmer leads tributes after member of armed forces dies in Ukraine
- A member of the British armed forces died in Ukraine on Tuesday, December 9, following a tragic accident.
- The individual was injured while observing Ukrainian forces test new defensive capabilities away from the front lines.
- The Ministry of Defence confirmed the death, stating the family has been notified and their thoughts are with them.
- Sir Keir Starmer and Defence Secretary John Healey led tributes, expressing their deepest sympathies and condolences.
- The death is not believed to be due to hostile fire, and the UK maintains a small military presence in Ukraine for security and support.