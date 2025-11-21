Keir Starmer describes secret visits to see dying brother in hospital
- Sir Keir Starmer revealed the profound personal impact of his brother Nick's death, stating it "hit me like a bus" despite an 18-month battle with lung cancer.
- His brother, who had learning difficulties, died on Boxing Day 2024 at the age of 60.
- Sir Keir made secret visits to his brother in intensive care, keeping the situation private from the public.
- He discussed the challenges of processing intensely personal events while serving as Prime Minister and the difficulties young men face in finding positive role models.
- Starmer also reflected on how fatherhood has made him a better man, aiming to be a more loving and present parent than his own "distant" father.