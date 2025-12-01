Keir Starmer denies misleading Britain as he defends Rachel Reeves’ Budget
- Sir Keir Starmer defended the chancellor's Budget as a "moment of personal pride" while announcing a fresh push for welfare reform.
- He highlighted achievements such as lifting over half a million children out of poverty and raising the national minimum wage.
- The prime minister is delivering a speech in London outlining plans to tackle welfare, stating the current system has "trapped people in poverty".
- The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, faces accusations of misleading voters about the public finances, having a £4bn surplus despite talking up fiscal challenges.
- Sir Keir Starmer denied any misleading and confirmed he has asked Alan Milburn to report on issues concerning young people, inactivity, and work.