Prime Minister’s Christmas message to focus on cost of living
- Sir Keir Starmer's Christmas message highlighted the persistent cost of living crisis, noting that hardship can feel more acute during the festive season.
- The Prime Minister urged Britons to “reach out” to friends, family, and neighbours, stressing that “we should each do our bit” over Christmas.
- Sir Keir also expressed gratitude to NHS staff, emergency services, armed forces, and volunteers working through the holidays.
- Kemi Badenoch reflected on a challenging first year as leader, thanking supporters and looking forward to creating a better United Kingdom.
- Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey focused his message on the significance of the Norwegian spruce Christmas tree, a gift from Oslo symbolising resilience and international friendship.